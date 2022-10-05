Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

