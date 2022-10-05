Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.54

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 26301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

