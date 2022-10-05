Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Purchases 500,000 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Michael de Villiers bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Ariana Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £34.86 million and a PE ratio of 335.00.
About Ariana Resources
