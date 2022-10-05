Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Purchases 500,000 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Michael de Villiers bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Ariana Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £34.86 million and a PE ratio of 335.00.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

