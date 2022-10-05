Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$407.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.60 million.

Aritzia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$48.55 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.38.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

