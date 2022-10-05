ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 74,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 174,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 223.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $615,000.

