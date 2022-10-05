Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 14,366 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

