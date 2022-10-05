Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

