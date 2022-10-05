Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlassian Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $236.21 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average is $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.