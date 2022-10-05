Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.13.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64.
Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.
Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
