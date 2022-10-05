Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

