Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.30 and last traded at 1.18. Approximately 78,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 608,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.15.

Austin Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.49.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.