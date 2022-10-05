AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

