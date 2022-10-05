AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,205.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,182.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,112.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,639.12 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

