Autus Asset Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

