Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

