AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 4,825,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,535,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000.

