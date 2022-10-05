Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 32,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 7,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

AYASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

