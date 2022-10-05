Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

AYRWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

