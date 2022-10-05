Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

