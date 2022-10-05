B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. 5,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.