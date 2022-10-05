Bank of Stockton Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

