Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 52,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 352,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

