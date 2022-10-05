Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDRFY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

