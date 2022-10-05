Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,266.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Bellway has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

