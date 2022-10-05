Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Louise George Acquires 9,779 Shares

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Louise George bought 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,046.95 ($24,222.99).

Belvoir Group Price Performance

Belvoir Group stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Belvoir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 193 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £76.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,078.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.02.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Featured Articles

