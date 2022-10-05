BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,701.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,097 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

