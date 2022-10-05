Blossom Wealth Management Buys 250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

