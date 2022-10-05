Blossom Wealth Management Has $288,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Shares of V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

