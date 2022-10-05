Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.