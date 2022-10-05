Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth $894,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

