Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 9,009 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

