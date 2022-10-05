Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

