Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

