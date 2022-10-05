Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 330 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.