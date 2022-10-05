Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

