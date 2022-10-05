Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,907.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,016.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

