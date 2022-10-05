Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $205.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

