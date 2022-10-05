Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,824 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

