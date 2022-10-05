Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$175.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$178.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

