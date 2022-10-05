Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,956,000 after buying an additional 318,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

