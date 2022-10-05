Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Oshkosh Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

