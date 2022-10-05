Brokers Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

