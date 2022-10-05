Brokers Set Expectations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 8.4 %
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.