Brokers Set Expectations for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.44. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.