Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £63,626.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,265.37. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £312.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,336.81.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
