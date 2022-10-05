Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £63,626.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,265.37. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £312.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,336.81.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.