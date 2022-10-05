Bruce Caswell Sells 24,843 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.13.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
