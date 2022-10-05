Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

Several analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,911.50 ($23.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,759.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.11. The firm has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.51.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

