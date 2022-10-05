Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $848.07

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $848.07 and last traded at $851.99, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $853.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

