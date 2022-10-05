Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.