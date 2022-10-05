Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CANO. Raymond James began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Cano Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CANO opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

